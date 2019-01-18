TMZ is reporting that Benzino pled guilty in his drug case and was able to avoid jail time. Raymond “Benzino” Scott’s Atlanta apartment was raided back in 2017 and police found THC oil gummies (22 grams), felony possession of 6 MDMA pills, and less than an ounce of weed.

Benzino plead guilty to the charges and got two years probation and a $500 fine. Benzino had previously spoken with TMZ and said the search warrant that was used by the police was illegal and that the cops who raided his apartment were racist.

Although Benzino said he would fight the case it seems that it was better to just take the charges and avoid a possible 15-year prison sentence.

Ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Benzino Pleads Guilty in Drug Case was originally published on boomphilly.com

