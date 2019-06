When the famous scandal between Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, and Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie, Jordyn Woods, finally seemed as though it was starting to die down, the Kardashians reopened the drama on their hit show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Not only did the women of the Kardashian family explain their point of view they also gave a run-down of who talked to Tristian and Jordyn and the different things that were said. For example, Kylie Jenner, former best friend of Jordyn Woods, mentioned a conversation she had with Woods, stating; “I’m scared of you now. That you are capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.”

On the show, Kylie also mentioned that “it is never going to be the same. At least for a while. If you know, we decide, or I decide to keep her in my life.” News like this is hard to digest because it is difficult to see childhood best friends and sisters have their relationship change forever overnight. The question we are all wondering is, was it worth it?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Kardashians Finally Share the Tea on the Tristan and Jordyn Scandal was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Related