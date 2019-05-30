Talk about taking lemons and making lemonade… Jordyn Woods will make her TV acting debut in Season 2 of grown’ish!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Season 2 kicks off on June 5 at 8pm EST. She will appear later in the season and play “Dee.” She is a freshman with a “sweet soul and soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability.” Also returning for season 2 sisters, Chloe and Halle, Deon Cole and Diggy Simmons, just to name a few.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Did the Kardashian-Jordyn Woods scandal hurt or help her career?
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating OMAR from ‘The Wire’
- Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
- Meet Rihanna’s 67-Year-Old FENTY Campaign Model JoAni Johnson [PHOTOS]
Jordyn Woods to Make Her TV Acting Debut on ‘Grown-ish’ was originally published on boomphilly.com