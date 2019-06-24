CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Tyler Perry won the Ultimate Icon Award at last night’s BET Awards and the speech he gave was moving, powerful, and truly inspirational.

Tyler has definitely taken his share of critcism over the years, sometimes rightfully so, but you can’t deny what this many has done for so many people in movie biz. Everyone from legendary actors like Cicely Tyson to production crews owe him a debt of gratitude.

Press play and watch his acceptance speech.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards [PHOTOS]
38 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

bet awards , Tyler Perry

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close