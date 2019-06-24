CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Halle Berry’s Home Was Almost Seized By A Delusional Man

Leave a comment
24th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A delusional man tried to steal Halle Berry’s home from right under her nose.

Ronald Eugene Griffin had been pursuing Berry’s home since the beginning of this year. TMZreports that he was first seen trespassing on her property in January when her gardener caught him messing with her locks. Griffin returned in March with a locksmith claiming that he was the owner of the house and even had a fake deed to the home. When Berry’s employees saw him trying to get into the home they confronted him, only for Griffin to call the police and accuse them of trespassing on his property. Griffin managed to get one of the locks to the home changed also.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Griffin, 59, has been arrested for charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft. His bail has been set at $36,000.

Griffin didn’t know this was the Oscar-winning actress’ home and Berry had no clue who Griffin was.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s
22 photos

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

halle berry

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close