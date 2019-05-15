The action-packed scenes in the John Wick franchise feel so real because they are. Keenu Reeves does all his own stunts and when Halle Berry signed on to do the third chapter Parabellum, she too signed on to be her own stunt double.

Halle stars as the assassin David alongside Wick and put in just as much blood, sweat and tears as Keenu because John Wick training is intense, to say the least.

“Some people say they want to do John Wick training and then it starts and they’re like ‘Oh, this is John Wick training.’” Keenu teased in an EPK package.

This is John Wick training. Take a look behind the scenes with Keanu Reeves and @HalleBerry. #JohnWick3 is in theaters and @IMAX on Friday: https://t.co/Q5hjL3Hg2f pic.twitter.com/EUP7eg8PlD — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) May 14, 2019

“Proabably the hardest six or seven months I think I’ve experienced in my professional life,” Halle revealed. “I had to learn hoe to fight like Keenu and fight in close proximity to him.”

A video of Halle at the gun range is making its way around social media, showing off her incredible accuracy and marksmanship during target practice.

Halle Berry Does All Her Own Stunts In 'John Wick 3' & We're Shooketh

