This Is The Nicest Thing Gayle King Has Ever Done For Oprah Winfrey [VIDEO]

As one can imagine, a lot can transpire throughout an over forty year friendship. Gayle King & Oprah Winfrey met in their 20s at a small TV station in Baltimore, and decades later this duo is comprised of two of the most sought out journalists in the biz. Through the highs and lows, Gayle and O have maintained an unbreakable bond.

The pair dished about the nicest thing they’ve done for one another in a recent episode of their digital show, “The OG Chronicles.”

One day the two were talking on the phone, and Oprah was expressing how sad she was.

“I was really down. I felt wounded by a betrayal,” the television mogul explained.

Gayle recalled the moment saying, “I had been talking to [Oprah] on the telephone. I could tell that she was very upset about something. And I literally, hung up the phone, and I said to the babysitter, ‘I’ve got to go. Is there any way you can spend the night?’”

Gaye jetsetted on a plane to be by her friend’s side.

a glass of water and said, ‘I’m going to go back and get on a plane.’ I was like, ‘What?’ She goes, ‘You said you felt wounded. I never heard you use the word wounded before,”” Oprah remembered.

The same way Gayle rides for Oprah, is the same way Oprah rides for Gayle.

When Gayle was going through a divorce years back, she sadly thought she was going to spend New Year’s Eve alone, until Oprah and Stedman showed up.

“My ex was going to have the kids. I was talking to Oprah on the phone that morning. And I said, ‘What are you guys doing?’ And, she told me something. Four hours later, the doorbell rang and she and Stedman [Graham] were at the door! She had been planning to come. I didn’t know that,” Gayle explained.

“We went grocery shopping — Stedman liked to cook spaghetti. We went grocery shopping, got all the stuff to make spaghetti. He cooked. I just kept saying, ‘I can’t believe you guys were here.’ That was something that I’ll never, ever, ever forget.”

