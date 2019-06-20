Nicki Minaj is gearing up for the release of her new song Megatron by teasing fans with a Snapchat video of her and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty in the bed. Petty is rubbing Nicki’s belly before traveling up to her breasts. At one point Nicki flashes a weapon with an extended clip. We’re hoping it’s fake but all it has us scratching our heads.

when morning wood leads to #Megatron promo. 😩😂 who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!! 😜🦄 pic.twitter.com/3OA7pgz8hZ — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 20, 2019

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She captioned the tweet, “when morning wood leads to # Megatron promo. who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!!”

Nicki dropped the Trina-assisted BAPS yesterday to rave reviews. And we’re all looking forward to see what Megatron has in store but we’re a bit confused by her marketing antics. Fans are also speculating if Nicki is pregnant despite her midriff-bearing ensembles. Not to mention her boyfriend, who she refers to as her husband, has a criminal record and probably shouldn’t be around weapons. Hmph.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Whatever the case, the Barbs are happy their queen is dropping new music and visuals.

Check out a clip of Megatron, below:

Thoughts on the new song?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Nicki Minaj Just Flashed A Gun On Twitter And We’re Confused was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related

Shamika Sanders Posted 22 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: