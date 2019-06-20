Remy Ma Surrenders Financial Records In Vincent Herbert Lawsuit

Last November, we reported that rapper Remy Ma had been subpoenaed because of her professional relationship with Vincent Herbert. The record company LDNX, in an attempt to collect a $380,000 debt from Herbert, asked Remy to turn over her financial documents.

Remy initially missed the deadline for submission. But according to The Blast, Remy released financial information in relation to her business dealings with Herbert. The record company felt that by contacting the artists with whom Herbert worked, they could collect money the artists may have owed Herbert. They have been trying to collect the money for a year and have reviewed Lady Gaga’s records beforehand.

In response to the subpoena, Remy claims that she began working with Herbert in August 2017. But she says they no longer work together and have no written contracts.

Remy said that Herbert was only a temporary consultant and a personal manager and she hasn’t paid him anything in 6 months. Remy showed there was a Wells Fargo bank account from which she paid Herbert in 2017. The record company is using this information to try and seize the money still in it.

LDNX records claims Vince hasn’t paid them anything toward his $380,000. They won a judgment against Herbert after suing him over a business deal that didn’t come to fruition.

Remy submitted the documents after being found in contempt of court for failing to hand over documents. She was threatened with consequences for not submitting.

