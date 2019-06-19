PerfectPairPodcast: Rock T & His Wife Krystal Launch New Podcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s own Rock T and his wife Krystal are taking their talents to podcasts to share their thoughts and opinions on relationships in a new series called the Perfect Pair Podcast! Everyone thinks they’re the “perfect” couple, but their website reads: “Rock & Krystal will be the first to tell you, they are far from perfect, but they are perfect for each other.”

In addition to sharing tips on how to have a perfect, NON-perfect marriage, the two are also slated to incorporate their other loves into the mix: Sports, fashion and entertainment.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The #PerfectPairPodcast will air every Wednesday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit perfectpairpodcast.com and follow Rock T and Krystal on social media @RockTHolla and @KrystalsKiss!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: