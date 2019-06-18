$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia Shipping Yard

A billion dollar drug bust happened at the Philadelphia Shipping Yard.
It’s said that over 15,500 Kilos of Cocaine were seized from seven containers, which were aboard a cargo ship. The ship had previously traveled from Chile, Panama, and the Bahamas. Members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and charged with federal drug trafficking charges.
In the start of 2018, over 700 pounds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia, and was concealed inside cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico.
Source: NBC Philadelphia
