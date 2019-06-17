CLOSE
O.J. Simpson Finally Admits Khloe Kardashian Isn’t His Daughter

The Simpsons At Harley Davidson Café

OJ Simpson is on twitter now…and has a message about Khloe Kardashian.

O.J. Simpson says he didn’t do it … making a VIDEO claiming he’s NOT the real father of Khloe Kardashian — because he NEVER hooked up with Kris Jenner. 

Simpson — who already shot to 600,000 followers in the 48 hours after joining Twitter — says he wants to set the record straight on the Kardashian rumors, starting with rumblings that he and Kris got busy back in the day. 

“I want to stress … never in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” Simpson said. 

“So, all of these stories are just bogus and bad and tasteless.”

was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

