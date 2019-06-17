OJ Simpson is on twitter now…and has a message about Khloe Kardashian.

via TMZ

O.J. Simpson says he didn’t do it … making a VIDEO claiming he’s NOT the real father of Khloe Kardashian — because he NEVER hooked up with Kris Jenner.

Simpson — who already shot to 600,000 followers in the 48 hours after joining Twitter — says he wants to set the record straight on the Kardashian rumors, starting with rumblings that he and Kris got busy back in the day.

“I want to stress … never in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” Simpson said.

“So, all of these stories are just bogus and bad and tasteless.”

O.J. Simpson Finally Admits Khloe Kardashian Isn’t His Daughter was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

