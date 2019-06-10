Pastor, musician, husband and father of three, Travis Greene has a lot on his plate, but always makes time to share special moments with his family. Father’s Day is only a couple days away and we’re celebrating some dynamic dad’s in the gospel industry.

Over a month ago, Greene welcomed his third boy, Judah.

Welcome home baby Judah!!! Your mommy @drjackiegreene and I are so happy that you’re here! We’re so excited to love you, to watch you grow into a beautiful person, and to teach you all about the Father!!! We’re grateful for you and we love you always! Thank you for the prayers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mrGsrPC6hR — Travis Greene (@TravisGreeneTV) April 23, 2019

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s been all about changing diapers, making bottles and helping out his lovely wife every moment he can.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In an interview with Erica Campbell, Greene talked about his son who faced some health issues as a baby and recently turned five. He also reflected on what was going on at him when he was that age: The gospel singer lost his father and growing up without him wasn’t easy.

SEE ALSO: Travis Greene Continues To Spread Positive Messages In The Video For “Love Will Always Win” [VIDEO]

Greene learned a lesson in losing someone that most 5-year-old’s will never understand. One valuable lesson he wants to teach his sons is to, “live by the lyrics that they sing,” to God.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Travis Greene Opens Up About Losing His Father At A Young Age was originally published on getuperica.com

Related