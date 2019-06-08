CLOSE
Scarface Announces Run For Houston City Council

Scarface

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Scarface is planning to represent his community on a whole new level.

The iconic rapper announced on Saturday (Jun 8) that he was running for Houston City Council in District D. The District’s current councilman, Dwight Boykins announced a run for mayor last week.

“It’s official. I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D,” Scarface wrote on Instagram. “Join our movement! More details to come. http://www.bradfordistrictd.com”

 

Scarface Announces Run For Houston City Council was originally published on theboxhouston.com

