T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Cause Of Death Revealed

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, T.I.‘s sister Precious Harris died from heart arrhythmia, triggered by cocaine found in her system.

The report says that Harris, 66, died from “cocaine toxicity which aggravated hypertensive cardiovascular disease (high blood pressure).” The reported adds that her high blood pressure caused an abnormal heart rhythm which lasted long enough to disrupt the blood flow to her organs, including her brain.

Harris also suffered from other ailments such as chronic lung disease, kidney disease, and diabetes.

Harris passed away in February after she crashed her car after falling unconscious and veering off the wall. The car smashed into a telephone pole and Harris was taken to the hospital where she was placed on life support. She passed a week after the accident after the family decided to remove life support.

She was never responsive following the accident and T.I.’s reality show with wife, Tiny, temporarily halted production in order to mourn Precious, who was a frequent guest on the VH1 show.

In recent months, Tip has erected a scholarship in his late sister’s honor.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 4 hours ago

