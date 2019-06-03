CLOSE
Ciara Explains Why She Split From Future on ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]

2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Since ending their engagement in 2014, Future and Ciara have gone on to elevate themselves in two separate but equally impactful ways. While Pluto put together an unprecedented mixtape run that solidified his cultural status, Ciara built a relationship with Russell Wilson and continues to craft an impressive career in music. On the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, the singer sat down with the matriarch of the Pinkett-Smith family to explain the emotions that led to her split with Future, and how it helped her find the peace she feels today.

Although Ciara doesn’t mention the rapper by name, at the episode’s 5:30 mark, she recounts the moment she realized it was time for her to leave Future. Watch:

Ciara Explains Why She Split From Future on ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Ciara , future , Red Table Talk , Russell Wilson

