After 18 long years of existence, Apple is finally getting rid of iTunes. Bloomberg reports the company is phasing out the tool that Mac users have utilized to help manage their music, watch movies, and TV shows.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The decision to trash iTunes is on par with Apple’s new vision for its future when it comes to its gadgets. Now there will be separate apps for users to listen to music, watch movies and TV and listen to podcasts. You will still be able to manage your Apple gadget through the music app. The announcement of the move came on the heels of Apple’s upcoming WWDC where the company is expected to confirm the decision and announce how it plans to move going forward.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Per Bloomberg:

iTunes has been the way Apple users listen to music, watch movies and TV shows, hear podcasts, and manage their devices for almost two decades. This year, Apple is finally ready to move into a new era. The company is launching a trio of new apps for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts – to replace iTunes. That matches Apple’s media app strategy on iPhones and iPads. Without iTunes, customers can manage their Apple gadgets through the Music app.

If you were looking to blow the dust off your iTunes to help manage your new iPod Touch, then you won’t receive this news too well. 18 years is a long time for an app, so the app is rare air when it comes to outlasting the competition.

iTunes had a hell of a run though, never forget.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

—

Photo: Thomas Trutschel / Getty

18 & Gone: Apple Getting Rid of iTunes, To Replace It With Separate Apps was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 22 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: