Detroit High School For Underserved Youth Has 100 Percent College Acceptance Rate

This is the ninth consecutive year that the school’s entire graduating class got accepted into college.

For the ninth consecutive year Loyola High School—an all-male school based in Detroit—had a one hundred percent college acceptance rate amongst their seniors, Rolling Out reported.

The Catholic school was created to overcome barriers to equitable education for youth from underserved communities. Built on the founding principles of “integrity, compassion, and courage” students who attend the school are taught the importance of not only excelling academically but making an impact in their local communities and beyond. The school has an initiative for juniors and seniors called the Loyola Work Experience Program that gives students the opportunity to work onsite at major corporations like DTE, Ford, and General Motors so they can learn how to navigate the corporate world. Loyola has an 8:1 teacher-to-student ratio and a nationally recognized debate team. Graduates will also be supported as they begin their college experience through the school’s High School to College Transition program.

Over half of the students in this year’s graduating class will be the first in their families to attend college. They received over 100 college acceptance letters and collectively earned over $1 million in scholarships. The students celebrated their acceptances with a signing day hosted by former NBA player Jimmy King and sportscaster George Blaha.

“Detroit needs strong college preparatory education,” school President Fr. Mark Luedtke, S.J. said in a statement, according to Rolling Out.  “If we invest in what’s good for the city and what’s good for our young people, our schools will produce students ready for the next challenge in their professional lives. Every one of these young men has the potential to be a future leader in Detroit, and they have prepared themselves while at Loyola High School.”

