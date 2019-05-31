Chance The Rapper Asks Fans For Prayers As His Aunt Searches For Kidney Donor

Chance the Rapper is asking for help after revealing to fans on Twitter that his aunt is in dire need of a kidney and is searching for a donor.

According to The Christian Post, Chance gave out specific information about her blood type and more to see if someone could help.

Chance said, “I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years.”

The family continues to pray about this and “give the problems to God.”

He said he and his family are trusting in the Lord, ending his tweets by declaring, “I serve a promise keeping God and His timing’s impeccable.”

We will continue to keep Chance the Rapper’s aunt in our prayers.

I serve a promise keeping God and his timing’s impeccable. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 23, 2019

