Lil Durk To Be Charged With Criminal Intent To Commit Murder, Four Other Felonies

Lil Durk is set to turn himself in to authorities in Atlanta after the Atlanta Police Department issued a warrant for the Chicago rapper’s arrest.

Authorities plan to charge Durk with criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime, TMZ reports.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reported that Durk lawyers told the news station that the rapper would be turning himself in for charges related to a February 5th shooting at The Varsity. Durk’s OTF affiliate King Von has already been detained for the shooting, which left a 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. Von was booked on charges including aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, participation in a street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission for a shooting on May 17.

