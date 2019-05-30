Lil Durk is set to turn himself in to authorities in Atlanta after the Atlanta Police Department issued a warrant for the Chicago rapper’s arrest.
Authorities plan to charge Durk with criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime, TMZ reports.
WSB-TV in Atlanta reported that Durk lawyers told the news station that the rapper would be turning himself in for charges related to a February 5th shooting at The Varsity. Durk’s OTF affiliate King Von has already been detained for the shooting, which left a 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. Von was booked on charges including aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, participation in a street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission for a shooting on May 17.
Lil Durk To Be Charged With Criminal Intent To Commit Murder, Four Other Felonies was originally published on theboxhouston.com