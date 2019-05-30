According to reports, an adult filmmaker has offered Willow Smith the opportunity to direct some pornography. Willow, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield discussed the dangers of porn on a recent episode of their Facebook Series, Red Table Talk. Within that conversation, Willow freely spoke on the topic along with her mother and her grandmother, saying she appreciates the “artistic” stuff.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Low-key, I’m down for the expensive looking stuff. I’m down for the artistic… If it’s artsy!” She said. Well, award-winning adult filmmaker, Bree Mills must’ve been watching that episode because she sent Willow’s team an offer.

In a letter obtained by The Blast, Bree thanks Willow for the “public statements you recently made about the negative impacts of stigmatizing porn,” adding that adult films are indeed artistic.

“Adult films that are artistic and progressive provide an opportunity for people to explore and connect around issues of sexuality, which is very difficult to find in other aspects of today’s society and education systems,” adding, “This is something that, as a woman and an award-winning adult filmmaker, I take very seriously.”

Bree tells Willow that she could have “full artistic control” if she accepts the opportunity to “direct an adult film,digital series or documentary of your choosing.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As of now, there’s no word on whether or not Willow will accept this offer.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Adult Filmmaker Wants Willow Smith To Direct Pornographic Film/Series was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related