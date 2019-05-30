On Thursday, Cook County prosecutors filed a new series of sexual assault charges against R. Kelly. 11 new felony counts were filed against the singer, including charges that carry a potential sentence of up top 30 years in prison. They are believed to be the most serious charges he’s faced yet.

The alleged offenses took place in January 2010 and while the charging document does not contain many details, they also may not involve a new victim. The initials of the victim in the latest case against R. Kelly are the same as one of the victims in the case that Kelly was charged with earlier this year.

The new case charges the singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16.

Kelly is currently free on $1 million bond. He’s set to appear in court on the new case on June 6.

“We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly,” Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg said. “I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.”

R. Kelly Faces 11 New Sex Crime Charges In Chicago was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

