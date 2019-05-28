Kit Harington Reportedly Checked Into Rehab For Stress, Alcohol After Game Of Thrones

Kit Harington reportedly checked himself into a rehab facility due to the stress of Game Of Thrones and alcohol use.

According to Page Six, the 32-year-old Harington has been in the facility for weeks.

“The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard,” an unnamed source told the website. “He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.”

According to the source, Harington has been in the facility for a month and his family is encouraging the stay.

“His wife Rose is being extremely supportive.” they said. “Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

His rep confirmed the news.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep told E! News.

Harington, who played Jon Snow on the show has often discussed how the criticism of Thrones has weighed on him. Sophie Turner shared similar concerns with criticism of her role as Sansa Stark on the show.

“I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season—and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here—but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgment on it, in my head they can go f**k themselves,” he told Esquire. “‘Cause I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show.”

