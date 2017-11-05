Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Secretly Tied The Knot

Lisa Bonet and her longtime boyfriend Jason Momoa recently tied the knot, US Weekly reported.
A source close to the couple told the celebrity website that while it was believed the 49-year-old Cosby Show alum and 38-year-old Game of Thrones star got married back in 2007, they actually “made it official” last month.
“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California. Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.’”
A second source said the couple — who have two children together, Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8 — purchased a marriage license in Los Angeles on October 2, one week before they said “I do.”
Guests at the private affair included Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, famed rock climber Chris Sharma and several of Momoa’s former costars.
“He stays close with the people he works with on movies and is a really nice guy,” the first source told Us. “It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend.”
The couple first met through mutual friends in 2005.
“[Lisa is] my dream woman,” he told Huffington Post in 2016.
“It was through mutual friends. It just happened on a serendipitous night and we just kind of met and I thought she left, but I was living out of a hotel and I invited her to the diner. … I was a fool. … She ended up liking me, so that was good enough,” he told the publication of how the couple met.
“She’s so amazing because I’m such a dip—-,” he added. “She’s an angel. She’s amazing. God bless her. She’s seeing this one through. I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life.”
#CouplesWeLove: Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Got That 1970s Flower Power Love
#CouplesWeLove: Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Got That 1970s Flower Power Love
Lisa Bonet has excellent taste in men. After breaking up with Lenny Kravitz, Lisa started anew with actor Jason Momoa, and we are in love with them.
Jason Momoa couldn't take his eyes off of his wife at his 38th surprise birthday party.
