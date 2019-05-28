Back in April, SZA went public about a horrible shopping experience she said she had in a California Sephora location. In an update, SZA (who was shopping for Fenty Beauty products at the time of the incident), received a gift card from Rihanna.
“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy,” SZA tweeted on April 30, adding “Can a b*tch cop her fenty in peace er whut?”
We all know RihRih don’t play that. So, it’s no surprise that she sent SZA a gift card and a handwritten note when she caught wind of what happened.
Posting a photo of Rihanna’s blessing to her IG Stories, SZA thanked the queen.
Photo: WENN
Rihanna Gifts SZA Fenty Beauty Gift Card After Racial Profiling Incident At Sephora was originally published on hiphopwired.com