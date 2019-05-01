SZA was shopping at a Sephora in Calabasas when an associate she labeled “Sephora Sally” reportedly called security on her because she thought she was stealing.

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy,” SZA tweeted.

Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Some aren’t surprised at Sza’s story because they’ve experienced the same thing at Sephora. Since Sza was shopping for Fenty Beauty, we wonder if Rihanna will have anything to say about this…

Someone owes SZA an apology and given the history of other prejudice White people like BBQ Becky and Pool Patty, she better get one fast before Internet sleuths track down whoever called security on the Grammy nominated artist and put her information on blast.

#SephoraSally: A Sephora Associate Called Security On Sza Because She Thought She Was Stealing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Posted 19 hours ago

