Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year Anniversary Of His Release From Federal Prison

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Gucci Mane took to Instagram this weekend to reflect on the three-year anniversary of his federal prison release. After giving up drugs and alcohol, Gucci has shown the whole industry how to live your best life.

He’s also thanked his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir on numerous occasions for staying by his side through his ups and downs.

Guwop shared an Instagram post saying; “I got out the feds 3 years ago today 💪🏿💰 My wife was just a huge inspiration @keyshiakaoir,” he wrote. “Thank you.”

 

gucci mane , Keyshia Ka’oir

