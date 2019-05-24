News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Million Settlement with Accusers, PUMA to Drop More Nipsey Hussle Collabs, & More

Harvey Weinstein Has Reached a $44 Million Settlement with His Accusers.

“Harvey Weinstein, women who accused him of sexual misconduct, his former film studio’s board members and the New York attorney general’s office have reached a tentative $44 million deal to resolve lawsuits and compensate alleged victims of the Hollywood producer, according to people familiar with the matter,” Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

WSJ adds that while lawyers told a judge they had reached a deal, the specifics of financial terms were not shared.

PUMA Is Releasing More Nipsey Hussle Collabs.

PUMA and Marathon Clothing have joined forces to bring fans a Nipsey Hussle collab that will drop this fall.

“He was somebody that was doing great stuff, and he had this idea about how he could improve the community and how he could push for that,” Petrick, one of Nipsey’s celebrity endorsers, said during a recent panel with G-Eazy. “The concept of working with Nipsey just made sense.”

“We had a lot of things that were coming, and hopefully a lot of things we will still do with his estate. We’ll work with his family and we’ll support his kids,” he continued. “We’re going to continue to release some product that we’ve created with him. We’ve also got some charity activations that we’ll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation.”

Flying Lotus’ New Album, FLAMAGRA Is Here.

It’s been five years since Steven Ellison blessed us with You’re Dead!, which featured the amazing single featuring Kendrick Lamar titled “Never Gonna Catch Me” (that video, tho). Today the artist better known as Flying Lotus returns with his brand new album, FLAMAGRA, which features Anderson .Paak, Denzel Curry, and—wait for it—Solange.

“One might think of Flamagra as Ellison’s Apocalypse Now, or The Wall — it shows an artist at the height of their power, able to realize their most over-the-top imaginings, delivering a sprawling near-masterpiece teetering at the brink of overkill,” writes Rolling Stone.

Listen to the new album here.

