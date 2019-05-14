Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death of a 22-year-old man.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to AJC.com, 28-year-old Antoin Thornton was arrested last Thursday, about two months after he sold heroin to the man. The victim, who was not identified, reportedly overdosed on the heroin, which was laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, Dunwoody Police Department Chief Billy said.
After his death, investigators tracked the source of the drugs, Grogan said, eventually charging Thornton with felony murder, drug trafficking and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“We hope this arrest sends a clear message to drug dealers that if you sell drugs in our community and those drugs lead to someone’s death you will be held accountable,” Grogan said.
Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs
Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs
1. Eminem1 of 14
2. Lamar Odom2 of 14
3. Chris Brown3 of 14
4. Amy Winehouse4 of 14
5. Heath Ledger5 of 14
6. Jimi Hendrix6 of 14
7. Michael Jackson7 of 14
8. DMX8 of 14
9. Richard Pryor9 of 14
10. Rick James10 of 14
11. Columbus Short11 of 14
12. Whitney Houston12 of 14
13. Lindsay Lohan13 of 14
14. Charlie Sheen14 of 14
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Prayers Up! Jordin Sparks’ Stepfather Passes Away
- Queen Latifah Mothers Child With Longtime Partner [PHOTOS]
- Porsha Williams Reveals Baby Pilar’s Face For The First Time [PHOTOS]
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man Dies From Overdose was originally published on blackamericaweb.com