NeNe Leakes On Gregg Leakes Surgery: “He’s Doing Really Good”

Months ago NeNe Leakes revealed that her husband, Gregg Leakes has cancer. Since the announcements they’ve kept some things private about how he was doing, but recently, Gregg had to undergo surgery for his cancer treatment. Nene went on Instagram to ask for prayers as he went into the operation room.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She said, “My hunni is having what we hope and pray is his last surgery towards a full recovery today! It will be a long surgery so we are asking you to pray for the surgeon’s hands, pray for Gregg’s comfort please! Prayers, strength, peace and kindness for myself, his children and family during this time! Amen (come on pray warriors🙌🏾) Lord i tell ya, sometimes you never know what a person is going thru! I will update you all as much as i can on my insta story.” According to PEOPLE, Nene hours later went live showing Gregg being wheeled into his room after the surgery.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Addresses Rumors About Getting Kenya Moore Kicked Off Of RHOA

NeNe also gave thanks to Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton for decorating Gregg’s hospital bed as well as being there for them at this hard time. In an Instagram post she shared this heartfelt message and said, ” SWPIE: (Toss It back Tuesday) We can’t pick our family but friends are special people! Cynthia and Marlo you showed the definition of a real FRIEND yesterday! From Marlo decorating Gregg’s hospital room to Cynthia helping Gregg sip water from a cup! You both provided love, laughs and comfort all while driving me crazy to having Gregg put us out his room😂 No matter what, I want to say THANK YOU! It feels good to have friends like you around in a time of need. It meant a lot and i will never forget it❤️ @cynthiabailey10 @marlohampton #thetalls.”

RELATED: Eva Marcille Tells What She Said To NeNe Leakes After Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Diagnosis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Husband Gregg Diagnosed With Cancer