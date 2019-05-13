Doris Day, an actress known for her work during the 1960s, has died.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Her foundation, the Doris Day Animal Foundation, confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in '60s films, has died, her foundation says. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 13, 2019

Day starred in several movies such as “Pillow Talk,” and also had her own television series, the “Doris Day Show” from 1968 to 1973.

Doris Day was 97.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Actress Doris Day Dead at 97 was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Related

tkminspired Posted 7 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: