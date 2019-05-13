CLOSE
Entertainment News
Actress Doris Day Dead at 97

Doris Day Portrait Session

Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty

Doris Day, an actress known for her work during the 1960s, has died.

Her foundation, the Doris Day Animal Foundation, confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

Day starred in several movies such as “Pillow Talk,” and also had her own television series, the “Doris Day Show” from 1968 to 1973.

Doris Day was 97.

