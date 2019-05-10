5 Things You Forgot To Thank Your Mother For

With Mother’s Day around the corner, it’s the ideal time to sit down and think about all of the things your mother has done for you.

Maybe you two don’t always get along. Maybe you even argue, quite a bit—hey, the mother/daughter relationship is a complicated one—but you can’t say your mother doesn’t care about you deeply. In fact, her intense love for you is the very reason you fight. You know that the real opposite of love is indifference. Fighting a lot just means you are able to trigger extreme anger in each other because you love each other so much.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Maybe if you are yourself now a mother, you have come to learn all of the things your mom did for you—the things that you neglected to thank her for. And even if you aren’t a mother, you probably have moments of clarity when you realize that your mom is allowed to nitpick at you because she, you know, made you.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For Mother’s Day, here are 15 things to thank your mom for—even if you don’t always get along via MadameNoire.com:

1. For giving you life

If you don’t know yet what an absolute horror pregnancy can be—and that’s not even touching on childbirth yet—then give yourself an old fashioned health class refresher and watch a video. Your mom did that so that you can live, breathe, walk, love, dance, learn, make friends, and do all the things you get to do in this life.

2. For keeping you alive for 18 years

You don’t even know all the times she saved your life—literally. From ages zero to the mid teens, she saved you from yourself so many times. She stalked you as a toddler to keep you from eating toxic things around the house. As a teen, she forbid you from meeting that “boy” you met online at the mall (could’ve been a murderer). She truly took on an active role of just keeping you alive and safe—and that was no small job.

3. For instilling you with confidence

Growing up, there must have been so many times that your mom told you to go for something. There must have been so many times, even, when you failed, and she told you anyways that you were strong and smart—and politics or some other dumb thing were the only reason you didn’t win the day.

4. For putting food on the table

That’s a pretty big one. If you are a mother now, you’ve come to learn that this is a daily—nay, hourly—battle. Keeping the home stocked with snacks kids want and preparing meals that are nutritious and kids will actually eat keeps you hard at work all of the time.

5. For having uncomfortable talks with you

Talks about having sex, about consent, about different types of birth control, about your period. If you think those talks weren’t fun for you, just think about how your mom must have felt.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: