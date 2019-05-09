News Roundup: Ezekiel Elliott Pays for Jaylon McKenzie’s Funeral, Justin Timberlake to Receive Songwriters Hall of Fame Award, & More

Ezekiel Elliott Paid for Jaylon McKenzie’s Funeral.
TMZ confirmed Wednesday that Ezekiel Elliott will cover Jaylon McKenzie’s funeral expenses. The St. Louis-raised athlete reportedly reached out to McKenzie’s family when he heard the news of the 8th grader’s passing.
“For him to reach out to me was unbelievable,” Jaylon’s mother, Sukeena Gunner told the Belleville News-Democrat. “Jaylon loved Ezekiel Elliott. He talked about him all the time.”
She added, “Just for him to reach out to me and help me in this difficult time leaves me speechless.”
Justin Timberlake Is Receiving the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s ‘Contemporary Icon’ Award.
He’ll receive the honor during the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 50th annual induction gala on June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
“Justin is extraordinary,” producer, Chic member and SHOF chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement per Rolling Stone. “Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he’s turned pop music into great art and made three or four of the most influential albums of the last 15 years. How? He knows the secret is extraordinary songs. He and Timbaland have defined an era.”
Florida’s Governor Has Signed a Bill Allowing Teachers to Carry Firearms.
Ron DeSantis has signed the bill that will allow teachers to carry firearms on school campuses, though Rep. Dane Eagle, who was in support of the bill, says “not mean all teachers” will have guns “at their disposal,” according to CNN.
“There is no line where we are handing out guns to teachers that walk through a door,” Eagle stated.
Not all schools agree the bill is a good idea.
In a statement last week, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said, “We do not believe arming teachers is the best way to make our schools safe.”
