“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Star Erica Dixon Welcomes Twin Girls & Shares That She Hopes To Bring Them Home Soon [PHOTO]

Erica Dixon and her family have come to the end of their nine month wait as the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star recently gave birth to twin girls.

Dixon posted the news on social media, but also shared that she was heartbroken over having to leave her new babies in the hospital for an undisclosed medical reason.

“Today was one of the most difficult days of my life. I have been blessed with two beautiful baby girls but to have to leave them there just tore me apart,” she wrote. “Praying they can can come home sooner than later. I’m missing them so much already.”

Many of her fans and supporters left encouraging comments to keep Dixon assured that all will pan out just fine.

Dixon anticipated the arrival of her girls last week when she posted a photo of her showcasing her belly which definitely looked like it was ready to pop at any second.

The LHHATL star has shared much of her journey to motherhood for the second time on social media, first announcing her pregnancy in February on her YouTube channel. While she’s been open about many of the details, she’s remained silent on the identity of the father of her twins. Many fans speculated that it was actor/singer Rotimi after a photo of them at an event went viral, but both quickly squashed those rumors.

Dixon is also the mother to Emani, whom she shares with rapper, Lil Scrappy. Emani, 13, has also had some major adjustments as she becomes a big sister for a second time in a year following the brith ofher little brother, Breland, born to Scrappy and his wife Bambi, in September.

We send Dixon and her family well wishes and hope that she will be reunited with her babies in the following days!

