[WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3

Season 3 Returns June 5th to Hulu

The 69th Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Blessed be the fight. Hulu has released the official trailer for the 3rd season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

We left off at the ends of season 2 with June almost making it to freedom but she changes her mind.  Why?  Because she cannot leave her daughter behind!

So it appears season 3 picks up with June’s return to Gilead but it doesn’t look pretty.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” returns to Hulu June 5.   Get it?  June.

