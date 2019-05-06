Blessed be the fight. Hulu has released the official trailer for the 3rd season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
We left off at the ends of season 2 with June almost making it to freedom but she changes her mind. Why? Because she cannot leave her daughter behind!
So it appears season 3 picks up with June’s return to Gilead but it doesn’t look pretty.
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” returns to Hulu June 5. Get it? June.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]
- RHOA Star Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3!
- Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former Students
[WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
comments – add yours