Woman Develops Pouch Aimed at Preventing Traffic Stop Deaths

After hearing about the tragic death of Philando Castile, a woman came up with a way to save black lives during traffic stops.
Her fear was that what happened to Philando could happen to her own son.
She designed a pouch. The pouch clips on to the air vent in your car. You clip it to the vent closest to the driver’s side window.
In the pouch you put your driver’s license, insurance and registration. You also include your gun license if you have one.
That way, when the police officers comes up to your car you are not reaching for anything and your hands stay on the steering wheel.
It retails for $12.
