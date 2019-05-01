Meek Mill Gets A Nipsey Hussle Diamond Pendant [Photos]

Meek Mill Will not let Nipsey Hussle’s legacy die and plans to carry his name wherever he goes.

Hypebeast is reporting that the Philadelphia MC has purchased a new chain that will shine with not only pricey jewels but also Nip’s brilliance. The pendant in question features a photo of the late great surrounded by 40 white round shaped diamonds. Meek shared the new addition to his already icy collection on his Instagram. The gesture didn’t need much explanation therefore the brief caption. “I’m forever gone rep #teamkings#forevernip”.

The pair were aiming to release a joint album but never saw the light of day due to Hussle’s untimely passing in March. Meek’s tribute chain is identical to the one he created in memory of his former artist and protege Lil Snupe who was killed at the age of 18. Rick Ross also commemorated a piece of his of his lavish Georgia estate to Nip’s memory by placing the Crenshaw MC’s likeness on his elevator doors.

Photo: DJDM/WENN.com

