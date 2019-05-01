Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta; No Charges For Driver

An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street in Atlanta on Friday morning, authorities said.
Kimonte Vincent was crossing the street with his cousin to go to a nearby store when he was hit by a vehicle traveling west, Channel 2 Action News reports.
“My cousin — he stopped to adjust his shoe — and as he was coming back, I just heard a boom,” Dominique Holcomb told Channel 2 Action News. “The truck — it knocked him on the ground.”
According to police, the driver saw Vincent but hit him after he “suddenly bent over moving further into the roadway.” The driver temporarily left the scene before returning “under his own volition,” police said.
Vincent was taken to a local Hospital, where he later died. No charges are anticipated against the driver.
An investigation is ongoing.
