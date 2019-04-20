CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jussie Smollett’s Older Brother Breaks His Silence In Powerful Essay

JoJo Smollett slams the Chicago Police Department and the Osundairo brothers.

Leave a comment

Jussie Smollett‘s career has taken a huge hit since he was accused of staging a hate crime. This week, it was reported that Smollett is no longer considered to play the lead role in the Broadway revival of “Take Me Out,” which is about a about a mixed-race baseball. Also, there have been several reports that this will be Smollett last season on “Empire.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Now, his older brother, JoJo Smollett is speaking out in an essay for BET. He slams the Chicago Police Department, the Osundairo brothers and the court of public opinion.

In the lengthy essay, JoJo writes, “Within less than three months, his life has been turned upside down as my family and I have witnessed him endure unrelenting attacks to his character and reputation. Like so many others, this entire process quickly devolved from a focus on him as a victim of assault, to him being falsely accused and held responsible for a crime that was perpetrated against him. To define this experience as unjust would be an understatement.”

He also takes aim at the Osundairo brothers, accusing them of changing their story, “Jussie had already refused to sign a complaint against the Osundarios, convinced that these men, one who he had considered a friend and the other an acquaintance, could not be his attackers. Most importantly, detectives refused to show Jussie video, photos, or any evidence to prove they were the attackers. The fact that these two brothers, who in the final hour confessed to attacking my brother yet say it was Jussie who told them to, is all the evidence that the police and the general public needed to be convinced, should be frightening to everyone.”

He continued, “With not one inkling of solid evidence, many believed the false witness testimony from two suspects who turned into witnesses, even though they lacked standard credibility. It was under-reported that one of the “witnesses” had previously been arrested for attempted murder ending with a plea deal for aggravated battery, or that the brothers repeatedly expressed homophobia on their social media in the past. Additionally, it was never reported that they changed their story while under police interrogation.”

Olabinjo Osundairo was charged with attempted murder in 2011. The Chicago Sun-Times reported two months ago, “Court records show that Olabinjo Osundairo was charged with attempted murder in a 2011 stabbing that occurred in the 4200 block of North Ashland. That is less than a block from the home that police raided in the Smollett investigation, where they recovered personal effects, including cell phones, a source said.”

Olabinjo Osundairo allegedly reached a plea deal “with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to aggravated battery; he was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $674 fine.”

JoJo rips into the Chicago Police Department, pointing out their inconsistencies, “The Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department announced publicly that Jussie’s motive in staging an attack was so he could make more money from ‘Empire.’ Fox immediately said that wasn’t true but the police chief never withdrew his accusation. The chief also stated as fact that Jussie had sent himself the threatening letter that arrived at the ‘Empire’ production offices weeks before the attack. The FBI then refuted this claim. Again, the chief did not correct his accusations. Letting it float for the public to either believe or not.”

He also added, “The entire police case rested on two witnesses that lacked credibility and there was no physical evidence tying Jussie to this crime.” You can read the full essay, here.

On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

The city of Chicago is now suing Smollett for a half a million dollars. Kim Foxx, the Cook County State Attorney, has been attacked by the Chicago Police and is calling for a prob into the 16 felony counts being dropped.

Jussie Smollett has maintained his innocence.

Senate Policy Luncheons

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

It's official. Sen. Kamala Harris just announced a few hours ago that she will run for president in 2020. She told "Good Morning America, "I love my country. I love my country. This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are." See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She also added, being that today is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day, "The thing about Dr. King that always inspires me is that he was aspirational. He was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we've not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals. So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I'm honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him." See below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1087331057198817280 While many people are excited about Harris' ran there has been some questions about her rough history as it relates to criminal justice. As Attorney General of California she was a huge advocate  of truancy laws that charged parents a fee for their children being truant and locking the parent up if they could not pay the fee. A Medium.com article from June ripped into Harris, "Kamala Harris’ career was built on both the slave labor of black and brown prisoners and also the pettiness of truancy laws that separated poor and mostly black mothers from their children. Harris was so proud of her history with taking mothers from their children that she used it as her signature campaign agenda while running for AG." The article continued, "Out of all the crimes that are being committed in California, Harris thought that charging poor and mostly black mothers of truancy, then separating them from their families, causing many to lose their jobs, and finally locking those up who could not afford the $2000 fine she imposed; was ultimately the crimes of the century." Harris also has  a disturbing wrongful conviction record, which the New York Times just reported on 4 day ago, saying, "In cases of tainted convictions, that means conceding error and overturning them. Rather than fulfilling that obligation, Ms. Harris turned legal technicalities into weapons so she could cement injustices." Let's hope Kamala Harris will answer questions about her criminal justice issue history sooner than later. See the reactions below from Twitter.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jussie Smollett’s Older Brother Breaks His Silence In Powerful Essay was originally published on newsone.com

jussie smollett

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close