Howard Students Feel Disrespected By Residents Who Think The Campus Should Be Moved

There has been a lot of discussion on social media about the disrespect that Howard University students feel from some of the surrounding residents. Complaints are that the campus is being used a dog park, picnic area and etc. by those who don’t attend the University or understand the importance of it. Shocking right? But this is unfortunately true.

Fox 5 DC was live on campus and spoke to some of the students and residents, as captured by kydsc.com‘s Angie Ange. “They’re in part of D.C. So they have to work within D.C. If they don’t want to be within D.C., then move the campus,” one resident noted in the video below. “It’s our community.”

Recent reports have came out that Howard University Students feel disrespected by residents using the yard as a dog park 🐕 but this resident thinks the campus should be moved 😮😡 pic.twitter.com/stxHUWtu2X — Angie Ange In The Morning (@AngieAngeAM) April 19, 2019

People were outraged by this mans comments and even more disgusted by his disregard for Howard’s history and importance to our community. Many are saying this would never happen at a PWI (Predominantly White Institution) like Georgetown or American University, why should this Historically Black University be moved?!

Move the 152 year old campus..right right https://t.co/gz7uZPjDTI — india (@__indiaC) April 19, 2019

I went to a PWI and I had my puppy on campus and I promise you, there were about 15 staff members telling me my dog couldn’t be in the grass… Funny when it’s an HBCU, it’s “everyone’s” grass… https://t.co/L3AxCehKFi — The Duchess of Saint Petersburg.. (@blreeves) April 19, 2019

First the gogo music, now you wanna move the whole campus!? Do your research before you move to DC! https://t.co/EFgkc8iENx — Mekhi Sicer (@__koolass) April 19, 2019

The conversation on gentrification is continues.

