Howard Students Feel Disrespected By Residents Who Think The Campus Should Be Moved

There has been a lot of discussion on social media about the disrespect that Howard University students feel from some of the surrounding residents. Complaints are that the campus is being used a dog park, picnic area and etc. by those who don’t attend the University or understand the importance of it. Shocking right? But this is unfortunately true.
Fox 5 DC was live on campus and spoke to some of the students and residents, as captured by kydsc.com‘s Angie Ange. “They’re in part of D.C. So they have to work within D.C. If they don’t want to be within D.C., then move the campus,” one resident noted in the video below. “It’s our community.”
People were outraged by this mans comments and even more disgusted by his disregard for Howard’s history and importance to our community. Many are saying this would never happen at a PWI (Predominantly White Institution) like Georgetown or American University, why should this Historically Black University be moved?!
Below are of the responses via @angieangeam’s social media.
The conversation on gentrification is continues.
