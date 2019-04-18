AM Roundup: 2019 NFL Schedule, Blue Ivy’s Vocals & More

Here’s the 2019 NFL Schedule.

The 2019 NFL schedule is out, so you can start making all your fall plans early. The folks over at ESPN have made their predictions and written an analysis for all 32 teams. You can head to the site to check it all out, then weigh in with us on Twitter.

Blue Ivy’s Vocals Has Social Media Shook.

It’s hard to contain your excitement when you realize that Blue Ivy is essentially the next Beyoncé. Not only did she bring the moves during Beyoncé’s Homecoming doc, but we also caught a glimpse of her singing—and let’s just say we can see her taking over the world in superstardom already.

The moment happens later into the film as Bey helps Blue sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by whispering the lyrics into her ear while prepping for her Coachella set.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Beautiful job, you sound so pretty!” Bey tells Blue after she sings her version. Blue Ivy replies, “I want to do it again… It feels good!”

The seed has been planted, y’all. And let’s not forget she has bars.

Listen to Blue sing below:

Flint Finally Received the Remaining $77.7 Million of Federal Funds to Improve Its Water Infrastructure.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday that the funding would come in as part of a $140 million loan being allocated to Flint, East Lansing and Monroe County. According to Mlive, the money being given to Flint makes up the remaining balance of a $120 million loan granted to the city back in 2017.

“While we are grateful for this funding it’s important to understand it’s not new funding,” Rob Bincsik, Flint’s Director of Public Works, stated. “The federal government awarded this funding and is utilizing the MDEQ’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund as the mechanism to disperse it to the City of Flint.”

Read more.

Flint receives remaining $77.7 million in federal funds granted to the city in 2017 https://t.co/5xXk6wI5oA pic.twitter.com/9FfOYugge0 — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 17, 2019

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

AM Roundup: 2019 NFL Schedule, Blue Ivy’s Vocals & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related