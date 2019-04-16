FamilyHustle: This Parenting Moment Between Tip And King Has The Internet Crowning Him ‘Father Of The Year’

Last night the new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle premiered and the episode was filled with many gems. One moment that has folks crowning T.I. “Dad of the Year” involved his son King asking to be homeschooled.

The 14-year-old told his family at Sunday dinner that he was ready to take his rap career seriously, and cutting out school full-time was the apparent key to his speedy success. T.I. quickly shut King down and the boy started to tense up emotionally. All the women in the family seemed to comfort him and that’s when daddy Tip snapped.

“Stop coddling him!” he said.

.@TIP puts his foot down and gives King some tough love when it comes to his career! #FamilyHustle pic.twitter.com/U4DW7JMGPt — Friends & Family Hustle (@FamilyHustle) April 16, 2019

T.I.’s reaction to King’s disappointment sparked a series of tweets praising his daddy skills:

Stop coddling him! @Tip always been a good father man, idk what no one says. That man just wants the best for his kids, and coddling them won’t help. #FamilyHustle — Lil Pat From 25TH (@patwho_1632) April 16, 2019

King gotta tighten up #FamilyHustle yea you were raised privileged but if yo momma & daddy lost it tmo , ya pops giving you the tools to get thru life without privilege — 🏁 MCeee™ 🏁 (@OhYeahThasMC) April 16, 2019

I actually like how TI teach his kids. He makes them understand just because you got it doesn’t mean life is going to be handed to you. I want you to feel what I had to feel making it. 💯 #FamilyHustle — DaKidd Daniel (@ohshititzdaniel) April 16, 2019

I know it’s hard for some of us single moms to fathom but Tip is right. Let him take it like a man, that’s how he builds character and strength. #FamilyHustle — Shewonna (@Shewonna) April 16, 2019

Look, husband T.I. ain't it, but father T.I. is 🔥. That right there showed one of the reasons father figures are so important. Someone has to stop the coddling when necessary. #FamilyHustle — Shannon W (@UniqueBrownGirl) April 16, 2019

T.I is getting King ready for the real world.. tough love is what he needs. Especially with this world we’re leaving in right now. #FamilyHustle — Roy'l (@bindoniam) April 16, 2019

Do you think King is old enough to handle homeschool and a rap career?

Source: Bossip.com

