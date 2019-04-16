FamilyHustle: This Parenting Moment Between Tip And King Has The Internet Crowning Him ‘Father Of The Year’

Last night the new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle premiered and the episode was filled with many gems. One moment that has folks crowning T.I. “Dad of the Year” involved his son King asking to be homeschooled.
The 14-year-old told his family at Sunday dinner that he was ready to take his rap career seriously, and cutting out school full-time was the apparent key to his speedy success. T.I. quickly shut King down and the boy started to tense up emotionally. All the women in the family seemed to comfort him and that’s when daddy Tip snapped.
“Stop coddling him!” he said.
T.I.’s reaction to King’s disappointment sparked a series of tweets praising his daddy skills:
Do you think King is old enough to handle homeschool and a rap career?
Source: Bossip.com
