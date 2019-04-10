Dominican Republic Authorities Believe Two Bodies Found Are Missing New York Couple

After two weeks of being missing, police believe two bodies they recently found belong to a couple from New York vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

According to CBS, Dominican Republic national police chief spokesman Col. Frank Félix Durán Mejia released a statement on Tuesday where he said authorities had found two bodies with “characteristics similar to” Orlando Moore, 43, and Portia Ravenelle, 32.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The couple was supposed to return home two weeks ago after their four-day getaway, but never made their flight. Authorities believe their rental car plunged into the Caribbean Sea on March 27 as they were on their way to the airport to catch their flight home.

An injured woman found on the street on March 27 was taken to a local hospital and later died on April 4. Police believe that woman was Ravenelle.

Meanwhile, a second body, which was decomposed, washed up on the shore on March 31 about 19 miles away from the assumed crash site. The body had a tattoo that read “MILANO” which matches a tattoo Moore had.

The car is believed to still be at the bottom of the water.

“We have information on a vehicle at the bottom of the sea near the location where they were last seen. We can’t confirm the characteristics of the vehicle because of rough seas and our divers are having a hard time reaching the depths,” Mejia said.

Police are working to determine if the fingerprints from the two bodies match the couple’s and autopsies are scheduled to be performed, the New York Post noted.

On March 23, the Westchester, NY, couple flew from Newark, New Jersey, to stay at the all-inclusive Grand Bahia Principe Cayacoa resort in the northeast town of Samana.

“I’m very worried,” Moore’s aunt told the New York Post on Monday.

“I am hoping that somewhere, they’re being held against their will and they’re alive. But as time goes by, we start thinking that something strange has happened.”

Just tragic. Sending prayers to Moore and Ravenelle’s family.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dominican Republic Authorities Believe Two Bodies Found Are Missing New York Couple was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related