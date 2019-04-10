Did Ella Mai Shade Jacquees For Covering Her Music Again With This Subtweet?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans speculate Ella Mai may be “trippin” on R&B singer Jacquees because of a subtweet she posted yesterday (April 9).

“I’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing I could sing was someone else’s song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing,” she tweeted.

Jacquees took to the stage during Drake’s “Assassination Vacation Tour” in London at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, and he sung his version of “Trip” the song got millions of streams on the Internet before it was removed by Ella’s label 10 Summers.

DJ Mustard, who produced the song and owns 10 Summers, called out Jacquees over the song tweeting, “When you monetize content you don’t own you are stealing and no one steals from 10 Summers.”

