CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jacquees Forced To Remove His Remix To Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Single

1.01K reads
Leave a comment
AFRAM 2018

Source: Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq)

Jacquees is known for his remixes, but his “Quemix” to Ella Mai’s song, “Trip,” is catching heat. According to SA Breaking News, Ella Mai sent a cease and desist letter to her fellow R&B singer after it outperformed her original. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jacquees, who was forced to remove his remix from YouTube and SoundCloud, took to Twitter to clear up misconceptions that he made money off the song after T-Pain tweeted, “he tried to make money from it.”

 

Jacquees denied making money off the remix like T-Pain claimed. “No, I didn’t lol hell you talm [sic] bout my brother. I put it on SoundCloud and YouTube you know my game ain’t cap I love Ella,” he tweeted.

Naturally, people called the “Boo’d Up” singer a hater, but can you blame her? It’s her song…

DJ Pain, however, pointed out that the decision to sue probably wasn’t Ella Mai’s as she’s signed to a major label that’s releasing her self-titled debut album on October 12. 

Head over to Facebook and let us know your thoughts. 

Singers Whose Voices Have Gotten Better…Or Worse
19 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Ella Mai , Jacquees , sued

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close