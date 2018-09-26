Jacquees Forced To Remove His Remix To Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Single

Jacquees is known for his remixes, but his “Quemix” to Ella Mai’s song, “Trip,” is catching heat. According to SA Breaking News, Ella Mai sent a cease and desist letter to her fellow R&B singer after it outperformed her original.
Jacquees, who was forced to remove his remix from YouTube and SoundCloud, took to Twitter to clear up misconceptions that he made money off the song after T-Pain tweeted, “he tried to make money from it.”
Jacquees denied making money off the remix like T-Pain claimed. “No, I didn’t lol hell you talm [sic] bout my brother. I put it on SoundCloud and YouTube you know my game ain’t cap I love Ella,” he tweeted.
Naturally, people called the “Boo’d Up” singer a hater, but can you blame her? It’s her song…
DJ Pain, however, pointed out that the decision to sue probably wasn’t Ella Mai’s as she’s signed to a major label that’s releasing her self-titled debut album on October 12.
