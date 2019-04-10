As South Central LA Renames Intersection For Nipsey Hussle, His Mother Offers Touching Words [VIDEO]

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue will reportedly be renamed Nipsey Hussle Square.

South Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson confirmed that the intersection will now be known as Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square on Tuesday.

“Ermias Asghedom known as ‘Nipsey Hussle’ was an icon and West Coast hero,” Councilmember Harris-Dawson said in a statement. “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community. As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart.”

The famous intersection was synonymous with the swap meets as well as Nipsey’s flagship Marathon Clothing Store. In addition to the name change, the Los Angeles City Council will commemorate Hussle’s contributions to the community in a public record.

As his family plans for his now sold-out memorial service on Thursday, Nipsey’s mom, Angelique Smith shared a powerful message in the wake of his death.

“I have perfect peace, and I have strength, and I want to lift you up,” she said in a video shared on Jai Yew’s Facebook page. “Please do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn. Because Nipsey is great […] and now he’s even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He’s there with you now and he’s here with me now. And pleased be encouraged.”

She went on to say that we should not waste any time fearing death, instead we should focus on living good lives just as her son had done.

“When you walk this earth and you do good deeds for people, and you are loving and kind, those are the things that will show on your face. You will look more beautiful,” Smith said. Ermias looked healthy, he looked cleaned, he had a glow, he was radiant. And he was so perfect he had a sweet aroma […] he even smelled good.”

She continued, “Death is just the beginning of a wonderful world. And I tell myself, Ermias liked thrilling things. And now my son knows the mystery—the secret, rather, to the mystery of life.”

