Childish Gambino & Rihanna’s ‘Guava Island’ Movie To Debut At Coachella Via YouTube

The speculation that Childish Gambino and Rihanna were working on some top-secret film was later revealed to be a project titled Guava Island, although details still remain scant. The film will make its debut at this year’s Coachella festival via YouTube.

Vulture reports:

You can save yourself a plane ticket because for its ninth year, YouTube will livestream Coachella to millions of viewers. Headliners Black Pink, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and more will be viewable over three separate live channels. The first stream starts April 12 at 4 p.m. PT until April 14, and the second weekend from April 19 to 21. Streaming Coachella’s second weekend will be a first for YouTube.

In addition to performing, Donald Glover, under his soon-to-be-retired moniker Childish Gambino, will premiere his mysterious new film Guava Island, co-starring Rihanna, during YouTube’s Coachella stream (onetime only, according to a press release). The film has few concrete details (Rihanna starring is more than enough) besides also starring Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie. Hiro Murai (Atlanta), Glover’s frequent collaborator, directed. It was filmed in Cuba, so you can watch the beautiful images at home, sad that you aren’t there.

So if you’re bummed out about Solange dropping out, this has to serve as a pretty decent consolation, no?

Photo: Getty

D.L. Chandler Posted April 9, 2019

