Federal Charges Against Maryland Man Accused of Plotting To Ram Stolen Truck Into Pedestrians

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

Source: Mark Wallheiser / Getty

Authorities have charged a Maryland man they believed plotted to ram a stolen truck into the pedestrians at the National Harbor waterfront development in Maryland. Rondell Henry, 28, has been charged with interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

According to reports, Henry claimed he was inspired by the Islamic State when he stole a U-Haul van. “I was just going to keep driving and driving and driving. I wasn’t going to stop.

