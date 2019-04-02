Did Amara La Negra Find Love On The Set Of “Love & Hip Hop Miami”? [PHOTOS]

Via Madamenoire:

Amara La Negra seems to be basking in the glow of coupledom judging from a recent post on Instagram.

The Love & Hip Hop Miami reality star posted a photo of her enjoying a recent stay in the Dominican Republic, her home country. But from the looks of things, she took a new love with her on the journey.

“There is something about a gentleman that gets me weak! (Don’t get mad! I was single forever! Y’all had y’all chance to slide up in my DMs lol you late!)” Amara wrote.

And the internet has already done most of the work in figuring out who Amara’s mystery man may be. His name is EmJay and he’s also an R&B/Bachata recording artist, so they share a love for music in common.

But what’s even more interesting is that it looks like her new man is Shay Johnson’s brother, Amara’s co-star on Love & Hip Hop Miami.

Johnson also approved of the photo of Amara and her brother by posting an emoji with heart eyes under it.

Amara posted a second video which shows her and a group enjoying a music performance while sharing a meal.

“How proud I feel to be Dominican! From our culture, our music, the dances, the food, I mean everything that represents the Dominican Republic the pass so rich in #ElConuoc withy beautiful people,” she wrote. Amara also tagged a few people who accompanied her on the trip, including EmJay.

Though Amara and Shay seemed to have left things a bit rocky during the last few episodes over Amara’s friend and co-star JoJo Zarur, Shay and Amara must have patched things up and are back to friend status judging from social media. Which would also make sense in figuring out how Amara and EmJay were able to make their love connection.

