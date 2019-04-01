Allen Iverson Signs Deal with Sling TV for the 2019 Iverson Classic

The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic is an NBA-sanctioned high school All-American game that features some of the top preps players in the country. The Iverson Classic got its start in 2017, and in only its third year, the game has already inked an exclusive streaming deal with Sling TV.

This year’s festivities will include a dunk contest, 3-point contest, 1v1 tournament, and will end with the All-American game. The events begin on April 24 and will end with the actual game on Friday, April 26.

“This is groundbreaking. It’s an honor for me. Sling TV is a brand that undeniably understands how to bring live basketball to the fans,” said Iverson on the streaming deal.

Like last year, the two teams will be coached by an NBA legend and a high profile basketball coach. This year, the teams will be coached by Stephen Jackson, who also participated last year, and Baron Davis.

“Sling TV gets it,” said Iverson Classic co-founder Jai Manselle. “This is about bringing something innovative, disruptive and entertaining to the sports world, and doing it on a platform that truly embodies those attributes.”

Other partners for the Iverson Classic will include Rebook, Beats By Dre, SLAM, and New Era.

This year’s game will feature high school standouts like No. 1 overall ranked player in the country Anthony Edwards, Cole Anthony, Nico Mannion, Precious Achiuwa and Jaden McDaniels. Iverson will spend time working with all of the players throughout the three days of festivities, offering them an experience that they won’t receive at any of the other high profile All-American games.

Sling TV is a multi-channel provider that allows cord cutters a way to watch live television without an overly-expensive cable bill. One of the biggest features of Sling TV is its live sports offering, which is hard to come by for the cord-cutting generation, as some of the biggest games and events are cable-only features. For those interested in watching the Iverson Classic, Sling is offering a free trial of its service at IversonClassic.com/Sling.

